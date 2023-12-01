North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lenoir County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel Christian Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ayden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel Christian Academy at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
