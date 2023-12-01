North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Johnston County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
