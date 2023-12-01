North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weddington High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carmel Christian School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Carolina Good Better Best Academy at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
