Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Durham County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at Thales Academy Rolesville

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Research Triangle High School at River Mill Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Voyager Academy at Franklin Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham School of the Arts at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Triangle Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Carolina Good Better Best Academy at Forsyth Country Day School