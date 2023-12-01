The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Duplin County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jones Senior High School at Union High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Duplin High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at James Kenan High School