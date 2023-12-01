North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Davie County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davie County High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.