North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cumberland County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
E. E. Smith High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Pines High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotland High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overhills High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
