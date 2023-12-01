North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Craven County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Bern High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pamlico County High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.