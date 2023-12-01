Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Buncombe County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Enka High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Candler, NC

Candler, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Garden Friends School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TL Hanna High School at T.C. Roberson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds Mountain Christian Academy at Veritas Christian Academy