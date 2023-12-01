North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Buncombe County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Enka High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Garden Friends School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TL Hanna High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds Mountain Christian Academy at Veritas Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
