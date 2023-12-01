North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Alleghany County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
