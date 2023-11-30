Thursday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) facing off at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-56 win for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

In their last time out, the Demon Deacons lost 74-65 to Villanova on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 69, Wake Forest 56

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons' best victory this season came against the Saint Louis Billikens, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 176) in our computer rankings. The Demon Deacons brought home the 94-66 win at a neutral site on November 20.

The Demon Deacons have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 25.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

9.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 25.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Kaia Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malaya Cowles: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.2 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kate Deeble: 6.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons score 63.5 points per game (225th in college basketball) and allow 64.2 (183rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.