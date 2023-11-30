North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Wake County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holly Springs High School at Willow Spring High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coastal Christian High School at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Hilltop Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Garner, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.