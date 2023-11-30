The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) hit the court against the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 143.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 143.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

UNC Wilmington has won two games against the spread this season.

The Seahawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

East Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of five Pirates games this year have hit the over.

