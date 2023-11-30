The East Carolina Pirates (4-3) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • This season, UNC Wilmington has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 43rd.
  • The Seahawks put up an average of 85.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.0 the Pirates give up.
  • UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Seahawks gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (61.0) than on the road (68.4).
  • UNC Wilmington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Murray State W 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/21/2023 Appalachian State L 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 @ FGCU W 71-55 Alico Arena
11/30/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/10/2023 Montreat - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

