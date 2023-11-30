How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (4-3) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- This season, UNC Wilmington has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 43rd.
- The Seahawks put up an average of 85.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.0 the Pirates give up.
- UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Seahawks gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (61.0) than on the road (68.4).
- UNC Wilmington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|W 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|W 71-55
|Alico Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/10/2023
|Montreat
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.