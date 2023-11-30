Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:19 per game on the ice, is +2.

Jarvis has a goal in six games this year out of 21 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in seven of 21 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 11 18 Points 4 9 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

