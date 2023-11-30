There is high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Uwharrie Charter Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at Randleman High School