Thursday's game that pits the Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Queens (NC). Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 30.

The Royals enter this contest after a 96-36 win over Wesleyan (GA) on Sunday.

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 64, South Carolina State 63

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

The Royals' signature win this season came in a 61-51 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on November 17.

The Royals have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 327) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Jordyn Weaver: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 63.2 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 63.2 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG% Alexandria Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Amari Davis: 5.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals put up 68.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential.

