North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Onslow County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lejeune High School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Onslow High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
