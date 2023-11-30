North Carolina vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Carmichael Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) going head to head against the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-55 victory, heavily favoring South Carolina.
The Tar Heels fell in their last matchup 65-64 against FGCU on Sunday.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On November 12 versus the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their best win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home.
- North Carolina has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).
- North Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 62) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 205) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 276) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 343) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball while giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.
