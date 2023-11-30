Thursday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) squaring off at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 80-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

Last time out, the Tar Heels lost 65-64 to FGCU on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' signature victory of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings. The Tar Heels registered the 74-70 home win on November 12.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 48th-most defeats.

North Carolina has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 62) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 205) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 276) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 343) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball and are giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball.

