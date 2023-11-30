Thursday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) squaring off at Carmichael Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-55 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tar Heels enter this matchup after a 65-64 loss to FGCU on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Tar Heels beat the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 73 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 12, it was their best win of the season thus far.

North Carolina has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 73) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 209) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 262) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 345) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball and are allowing 52.7 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

