Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings
It's Week 13 of the NFL season, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding WRs -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 13
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|280.3
|25.5
|10.9
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|255.3
|23.2
|11.7
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|232.0
|21.1
|9.5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|227.9
|19.0
|10.1
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|220.0
|20.0
|9.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|210.6
|21.1
|10.9
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|204.4
|17.0
|7.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|201.8
|18.3
|10.2
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|193.0
|17.5
|8.3
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|184.5
|16.8
|10.1
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|176.4
|16.0
|9.1
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|174.4
|15.9
|10.1
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|174.4
|14.5
|9.8
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|165.0
|16.5
|7.5
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|164.8
|13.7
|6.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|163.1
|16.3
|6.5
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|160.0
|16.0
|7.3
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|158.8
|14.4
|6.9
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|158.1
|14.4
|9.4
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|155.0
|14.1
|6.9
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|148.1
|13.5
|10.3
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|148.1
|13.5
|6.9
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|146.7
|13.3
|7.6
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|146.0
|13.3
|6.2
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|142.9
|11.9
|6.7
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|141.4
|11.8
|8.1
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|140.1
|14.0
|7.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|139.4
|12.7
|7.5
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|137.5
|12.5
|7.2
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|135.5
|12.3
|7.8
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|134.7
|11.2
|8.2
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|134.3
|12.2
|6.1
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|131.8
|12.0
|5.4
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|128.8
|12.9
|8
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|126.4
|11.5
|5.1
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|126.3
|11.5
|6.3
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|125.7
|11.4
|6.6
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|123.0
|11.2
|7.5
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|119.2
|13.2
|5.4
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|116.6
|10.6
|6.6
|Drake London
|Falcons
|114.4
|11.4
|6.8
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|111.7
|10.2
|5
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|111.3
|10.1
|5.7
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|109.5
|9.1
|5.8
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|109.1
|21.8
|10.6
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|108.8
|9.9
|6.5
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|106.2
|9.7
|5.5
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|104.5
|10.5
|4.8
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100.0
|12.5
|6.9
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|92.8
|9.3
|4.1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|90.6
|8.2
|5.2
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|89.8
|8.2
|5
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|89.8
|9.0
|6.4
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|87.9
|8.0
|6.6
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|87.0
|8.7
|5.3
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|83.5
|9.3
|4.3
|Darius Slayton
|Giants
|81.5
|6.8
|4.4
|Rondale Moore
|Cardinals
|81.0
|6.8
|3.8
|Khalil Shakir
|Bills
|78.0
|7.1
|2.7
|Demario Douglas
|Patriots
|77.9
|7.8
|5.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
