Can we count on Martin Necas finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

  • Necas has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Necas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:55 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

