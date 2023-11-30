When the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jordan Staal score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Staal stats and insights

Staal has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).

Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.

Staal's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:32 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.