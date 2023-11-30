North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Johnston County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.