On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the New York Islanders. Is Jalen Chatfield going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • Chatfield has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

