In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jaccob Slavin to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (seven shots).

Slavin has no points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:02 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 22:16 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:09 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

