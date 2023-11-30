The Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen and the New York Islanders' Bo Horvat are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors with 19 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 14 assists this season.

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists).

Teravainen has 16 points for Carolina, via 10 goals and six assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and racked up 127 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

Mathew Barzal is a top offensive contributor for his team with 19 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled six goals and 13 assists in 21 games (playing 18:59 per game).

Noah Dobson's 18 points this season, including six goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.

This season, Horvat has six goals and nine assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a .930 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 214 total saves, while allowing 16 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-3-1 record between the posts for New York this season.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.62 30th 19th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 2nd 33.8 Shots 29.9 21st 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 13th 21.05% Power Play % 22.41% 8th 24th 75.36% Penalty Kill % 70.59% 31st

