How to Watch the Hornets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (5-11) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) on November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Hornets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Hornets vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Hornets Injury Report
|Nets vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Nets vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Hornets Prediction
|Nets vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Nets vs Hornets Player Props
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Charlotte has compiled a 4-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
- The Nets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank seventh.
- The Hornets score only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Nets allow (113.9).
- Charlotte has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, scoring 111.3 points per game, compared to 114.4 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 120.1 points per game at home, compared to 123.9 away.
- This season the Hornets are averaging more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.9).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Nick Richards
|Out
|Concussion
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
