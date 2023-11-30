The Charlotte Hornets (5-11), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Brooklyn Nets (9-8).

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 115.3 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.9 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have been outscored by 9.1 points per game (posting 112.7 points per game, 20th in league, while allowing 121.8 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -145 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 228 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 235.7 points per game combined, 9.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Brooklyn has put together a 13-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has covered six times in 16 games with a spread this season.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Miles Bridges 21.5 -125 19.8 Terry Rozier 20.5 -110 20.4 Brandon Miller 14.5 -110 14.4 Mark Williams 11.5 -133 13.4

Hornets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Nets +20000 +10000 -

