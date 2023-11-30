North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hoke County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hoke County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hoke County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoke County High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
