North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Harnett County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
