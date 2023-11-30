East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (2-1) will meet the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
