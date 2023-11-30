The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) face the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 143.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 143.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends

East Carolina has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Pirates have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UNC Wilmington has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Seahawks' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

