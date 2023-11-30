How to Watch East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) play the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
- East Carolina is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 235th.
- The 78.7 points per game the Pirates score are 6.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (72.3).
- When East Carolina scores more than 72.3 points, it is 4-2.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively East Carolina fared better in home games last season, posting 72.2 points per game, compared to 63 per game in away games.
- The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was five fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, East Carolina performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage away from home.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
