The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) play the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.

East Carolina is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Pirates are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 235th.

The 78.7 points per game the Pirates score are 6.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (72.3).

When East Carolina scores more than 72.3 points, it is 4-2.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively East Carolina fared better in home games last season, posting 72.2 points per game, compared to 63 per game in away games.

The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was five fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, East Carolina performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage away from home.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule