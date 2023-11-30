If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Durham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Orange High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Voyager Academy at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability