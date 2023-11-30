The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 78.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Duke is 4-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Georgia has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The Bulldogs score 70.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 58.8 the Blue Devils give up.

When Georgia totals more than 58.8 points, it is 5-0.

Duke is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.6% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.

The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Taina Mair: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Camilla Emsbo: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Reigan Richardson: 12.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kennedy Brown: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule