How to Watch the Duke vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils score an average of 78.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- Duke is 4-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Georgia has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Bulldogs score 70.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 58.8 the Blue Devils give up.
- When Georgia totals more than 58.8 points, it is 5-0.
- Duke is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.6% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.
- The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Taina Mair: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Camilla Emsbo: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%
- Reigan Richardson: 12.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Kennedy Brown: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Davidson
|L 69-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/19/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 82-79
|Maples Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 93-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/7/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
