Duke vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) going head to head against the Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 victory for Duke, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Blue Devils' last outing on Sunday ended in a 93-45 win over North Carolina Central.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 68, Georgia 66
Other ACC Predictions
- Louisville vs Ole Miss
- Florida vs Georgia Tech
- Miami (FL) vs Mississippi State
- Notre Dame vs Tennessee
- Vanderbilt vs NC State
Duke Schedule Analysis
- On November 6 against the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings, the Blue Devils notched their signature win of the season, an 83-53 victory at home.
- Duke has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 64) on November 6
- 66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 79) on November 14
- 88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 223) on November 9
- 93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Camilla Emsbo: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%
- Reigan Richardson: 12.5 PTS, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Kennedy Brown: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.5 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (99th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.