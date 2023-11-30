North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrboro High School at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.