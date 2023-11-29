Wednesday's contest between the Winthrop Eagles (4-3) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-44 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Winthrop, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Eagles won their last matchup 56-49 against San Jose State on Saturday.

Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 71, UNC Wilmington 44

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

Against the San Jose State Spartans on November 25, the Eagles notched their signature win of the season, a 56-49 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Winthrop is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 140) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG% Ronaltha Marc: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Leonor Paisana: 9.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

9.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Blessing Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles average 54.1 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 60.9 per contest (137th in college basketball). They have a -47 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

