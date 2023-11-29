High school basketball action in Wayne County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rosewood High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: East Chocowinity, NC

East Chocowinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Wayne High School at Greene Central High School