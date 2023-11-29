The Florida Gators (4-2) hit the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPNU.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Wake Forest vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-4.5) 157.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-4.5) 156.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Florida Betting Trends

Wake Forest has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Florida has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of six times this season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Wake Forest is 62nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 126th, a difference of 64 spots.

The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

