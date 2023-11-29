Wake Forest vs. Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (4-2) hit the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPNU.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Wake Forest vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-4.5)
|157.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Florida (-4.5)
|156.5
|-182
|+150
Wake Forest vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Florida has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of six times this season.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Wake Forest is 62nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 126th, a difference of 64 spots.
- The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
