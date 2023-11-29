The Florida Gators (4-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 42.4% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Wake Forest has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Gators are the rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons rank 327th.
  • The Demon Deacons score just 3.6 more points per game (78.3) than the Gators give up to opponents (74.7).
  • Wake Forest is 1-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wake Forest averaged 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.4 away.
  • The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 away.
  • Wake Forest knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (10.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (37.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Towson W 71-61 TD Arena
11/19/2023 LSU L 86-80 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern W 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Rutgers - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 NJIT - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.