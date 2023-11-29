North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you live in Vance County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vance Charter School at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Stem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.