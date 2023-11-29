UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (4-3) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) at Winthrop Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-44 and heavily favors Winthrop to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Seahawks enter this game on the heels of a 73-59 loss to Coastal Carolina on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: Winthrop 70, UNC Wilmington 44
Other CAA Predictions
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Wilmington is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Wilmington Leaders
- Taylor Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Kylah Silver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Lexi Jackson: 4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG%
- Evan Miller: 9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Britany Range: 5.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 5.4 points per game (posting 56.0 points per game, 312th in college basketball, while giving up 61.4 per contest, 142nd in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.