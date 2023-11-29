How to Watch the UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison
- The Seahawks put up an average of 56.0 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Winthrop is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.0 points.
- The Eagles record 54.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 61.4 the Seahawks allow.
- Winthrop has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.
- UNC Wilmington is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 54.1 points.
- The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).
- The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.0% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
UNC Wilmington Leaders
- Taylor Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Kylah Silver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Lexi Jackson: 4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG%
- Evan Miller: 9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Britany Range: 5.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 54-43
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 64-51
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|L 73-59
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.