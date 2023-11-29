The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
UNC Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers average 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (50.1).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.1 points.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The Spartans record 67.4 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Chanticleers give up.
  • UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Spartans shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.
  • The Chanticleers' 37.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Spartans have conceded.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Ayanna Khalfani: 11.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%
  • Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 61.1 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
  • Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 72-51 Cassell Coliseum
11/22/2023 Montreat W 75-46 Greensboro Coliseum
11/26/2023 Gardner-Webb W 64-47 Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Coastal Carolina - Greensboro Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 Elon - Greensboro Coliseum

