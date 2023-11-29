Today's UEFA Champions League slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is PSV Eindhoven squaring off against Sevilla FC.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's UEFA Champions League action.

Watch Sevilla FC vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven journeys to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (+155)

PSV Eindhoven (+155) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+180)

Sevilla FC (+180) Draw: (+250)

Watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United

Manchester United journeys to match up with Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester United (+145)

Manchester United (+145) Underdog: Galatasaray (+170)

Galatasaray (+170) Draw: (+275)

Watch Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli is on the road to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-110)

Real Madrid (-110) Underdog: SSC Napoli (+290)

SSC Napoli (+290) Draw: (+290)

Watch Arsenal FC vs RC Lens

RC Lens travels to take on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-255)

Arsenal FC (-255) Underdog: RC Lens (+750)

RC Lens (+750) Draw: (+390)

Watch SC Braga vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin journeys to match up with SC Braga at Braga Municipal in Braga.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: SC Braga (+110)

SC Braga (+110) Underdog: Union Berlin (+245)

Union Berlin (+245) Draw: (+265)

Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen journeys to take on Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-475)

Bayern Munich (-475) Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+1100)

FC Copenhagen (+1100) Draw: (+650)

Watch Benfica vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan makes the trip to face Benfica at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Benfica (+160)

Benfica (+160) Underdog: Inter Milan (+185)

Inter Milan (+185) Draw: (+225)

Watch Real Sociedad vs FC Salzburg

FC Salzburg makes the trip to face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-210)

Real Sociedad (-210) Underdog: FC Salzburg (+600)

FC Salzburg (+600) Draw: (+360)

