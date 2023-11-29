The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish score an average of 94.5 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 74.5 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Notre Dame has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.
  • Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.
  • The 83.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 21.7 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (61.8).
  • Tennessee has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 61.8 points.
  • When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish allow defensively.
  • The Fighting Irish's 51.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.2 higher than the Volunteers have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%
  • Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Troy W 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Illinois W 79-68 St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
11/21/2023 Chicago State W 113-35 Purcell Pavilion
11/24/2023 @ Ball State W 90-59 John E. Worthen Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Lafayette - Purcell Pavilion
12/17/2023 Purdue - Purcell Pavilion

