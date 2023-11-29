North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Stokes County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Stokes High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
